DUI Task Force schedules two sobriety checkpoints Friday night

By Published:
(AP Photo)

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County DUI Task Force announced it will be conducting two sobriety checkpoints Friday, July 7.

The first will be on Hamilton Road at Harbor Boulevard from 9-11pm. The second will be on Refugee Road, west of Hamilton Road, from 11:30pm-1:30am Saturday.

Sobriety checkpoints are legal in Ohio as long as public notice is given that the checkpoint will be established. Even though the location is announced in advance, the checkpoints are often held in conjunction with less-visible types of enforcement nearby.

