Father and son acrobat act wows audience in last week of AGT auditions

(America's Got Talent)

(WCMH) – A father and son acrobat team earned a standing ovation from fans and judges alike in an upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent.

Danylo and his eight-year-old son Oscar have been performing together for three years.

“Do you like it here in America, Oscar?” Judge Howie Mandel asked.

“I love Americas,” said Oscar, as Danylo helped him with his microphone.

The pair performed an acrobatic dancing act, featuring the strength and flexibility of Oscar. The performance ended with a standing ovation from both the crowd and the judges.

See what the judges had to say about the act when America’s Got Talent returns Tuesday at 8pm on NBC4.

