Holsinger being held on $2 million bond after crime spree

HIGHLAND CO., OH (WCMH) — A southern Ohio man suspected in the deaths of two people, shooting another man multiple times and then pistol-whipping two other people, made his first appearance in court Friday.

Jeffrey Ryan Holsinger, 31, lead authorities on a multi-county chase from Highland to Franklin Counties on July 4th, where he was arrested just outside Columbus in Galloway.

Holsinger is being held at the Highland County Justice Center on a $2 million bond. He did not make a plea during his appearance, because he filed paperwork stating he is indigent, and the visiting judge assigned him a court-appointed lawyer.

Friday afternoon, shackled, and with six deputies in the courtroom, Holsinger walked in and sat passively while Judge Robert Judkins explained that for now he is only charged with aggravated robbery. Highland County Sheriff investigators said he pistol-whipped, tied up and robbed, Steven Mottie Senior at his Greenfield home on July 4th.

“You are also going to be facing several more charges pending what is in front of me,” visiting Highland County Judge Robert Judkins told Holsinger.

During the crimes, Holsinger was still on parole after being released last August from the Ross Correctional Institute. No motive has been given for the crime spree. A woman closely associated with Holsinger tells NBC4, “he doesn’t have killing tendencies.” As Holsinger walked out of the courtroom, he turned to her and said, “I am sorry, I’m so sorry.” She left in tears.

Investigators said Steven Mottie Jr. and 79-yr-old Paul Robertson were found shot dead in their homes. Robertson’s friend Dawn Wilson, 67, was severely beaten. Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Jessie Lytle, 23, was kidnapped, later to be shot multiple times in Ross County and dumped along a country road. He survived.

Holsinger will be back in court July 13th and the Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins said an August grand jury will look at evidence on whether to indict him on more charges.