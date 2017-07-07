Man indicted for selling fentanyl to nursing home resident who died from overdose

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been indicted on charges he sold fentanyl to another man who would later die from an overdose.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on February 10, Eric Banks, 25, went to the Manor at Whitehall Nursing Home in the 4800 block of Langley Avenue and sold fentanyl to Dale Rogers, 56.

Rogers would later be found unresponsive by nursing staff and administered Narcan. However, Rogers would be pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

A Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Banks for one count of involuntary manslaughter one count of corrupting another with drugs, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, for a total of four counts.

Banks was arraigned Friday and given $150,000 surety and appearance bonds and a $20,000 recognizance bond.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s