Man indicted for selling fentanyl to nursing home resident who died from overdose

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been indicted on charges he sold fentanyl to another man who would later die from an overdose.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on February 10, Eric Banks, 25, went to the Manor at Whitehall Nursing Home in the 4800 block of Langley Avenue and sold fentanyl to Dale Rogers, 56.

Rogers would later be found unresponsive by nursing staff and administered Narcan. However, Rogers would be pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

A Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Banks for one count of involuntary manslaughter one count of corrupting another with drugs, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, for a total of four counts.

Banks was arraigned Friday and given $150,000 surety and appearance bonds and a $20,000 recognizance bond.