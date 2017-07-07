Muirfield Association warns residents bonobo may be on loose

A Bonobo inspects its hand. This is not the actual animal that's been spotted in near Memorial Drive just west of Muirfield Drive. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — The Muirfield Association said Friday that a “large monkey” may be on the loose in the neighborhood.

“This is not a joke and no one has hacked into our account,” the association said on Facebook.

The monkey is reportedly a bonobo, and was last spotted near Memorial Drive, west of Muirfield Drive. The association said they have spoken to police and increased patrols. The zoo and the vet clinic say it does not belong to them.

The monkey can be aggressive.

Anyone who has information should call the police non-emergency number at 614-889-1112.

The Dublin Police Department confirms they had one call this morning about a possible escaped monkey. Officers in the area checked by did not see any animals, and they say all known monkeys in the area are accounted for. There is no active search at this time.

