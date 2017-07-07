Officer who shot knife-wielding suspect identified

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the officer who shot a knife-wielding suspect on Wednesday evening. 

Officer Sarah Skala, a nine-year veteran of the division, reportedly shot Joseph Delay as he charged officers.

Police were called to the scene on Shoupmill Drive at around 10:30pm. Neighbors told responding officers a man was arguing with this mother and could be seen holding a knife.

Police say Delay, 35, was holding at least three steak knives and behaving erratically.

Officers ordered him to drop the knives, and he refused. The officers then deployed their tasers once, but they failed to stop Delay.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s