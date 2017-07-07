Officer who shot knife-wielding suspect identified

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the officer who shot a knife-wielding suspect on Wednesday evening.

Officer Sarah Skala, a nine-year veteran of the division, reportedly shot Joseph Delay as he charged officers.

Police were called to the scene on Shoupmill Drive at around 10:30pm. Neighbors told responding officers a man was arguing with this mother and could be seen holding a knife.

Police say Delay, 35, was holding at least three steak knives and behaving erratically.

Officers ordered him to drop the knives, and he refused. The officers then deployed their tasers once, but they failed to stop Delay.