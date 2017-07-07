One in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer in the Franklinton area.

It happened around 5:43pm on the initial block of Schultz Avenue in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, there was a report of an officer in trouble shortly before shots were fired. It was not immediately clear what initially brought police to the area.

No officers were injured, according to police.

