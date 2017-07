COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a fight led to a fatal stabbing Thursday night.

Police and medics were called to the 400 block of N. Nelson Road just after 11:00 pm.

Police say one person was stabbed after an argument escalated.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Grant Medical Center, where they passed away just after 1:00 am.

No suspect information is available at this time.