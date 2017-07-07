Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of man during fight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with another man’s stabbing death Thursday.

Marcus Maurice Curtis, 21, has been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Savont Lamont Ligon.

Police and medics were called to the 400 block of N. Nelson Road just after 11:00 pm Thursday on the report of a fight near Nelson Park.

On scene, first responders found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say Ligon was stabbed after an argument over an “in-common relationship,” with the same woman.

Ligon was transported in critical condition to Grant Medical Center, where he passed away just after 1:00 am.