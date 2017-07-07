Police suspect alcohol poisoning in death of 8-year-old Michigan boy

DETROIT, MI (WDIV) Police in Detroit, Michigan say they suspect alcohol poisoning in the death of an 8-year-old boy.

Medics responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a sick child at home of the boy’s grandmother.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family members say they believe the boy may have accidentally picked up a family member’s cup.

“If something like that were to happen to my kids, I wouldn’t know what to do,” said neighbor Jamal Sane said.

An autopsy will be needed to confirm if this was in fact a death caused by alcohol poisoning.

Detroit police are investigating the death.

