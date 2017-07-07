Rescue organization: Central Ohio needs 100 dog fosters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Like many dog shelters, the Franklin County Shelter and Adoption Center fills up after Red White and BOOM and the 4th of July Holiday.

One organization says now, more than ever, there is a need for dog fosters. Soul Connections of Central Ohio is working to get dogs viewed as unadoptable out of the shelter and into foster homes. Within the last year they say they have saved hundreds of dogs.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Donna Ellis. She’s referring to her work with Soul Connections of Central Ohio. It’s a group that pulls dogs from the Franklin County shelter that have little chance of being adopted. “The rescue only list could be for medical or behavioral risk. Just something they are not as equipped to handle at the shelter.”

The group is working on its 501c3 after growing to more than 6,000 members in only a one year span of existence. “We market the dogs, we pledge money to rescues to help them cover medical expenses or just day to day expenses, we foster ourselves and we adopt.”

Ellis said the group has raised more than $100,000 for area rescues and has helped to save 600 dogs, many from the Franklin County Shelter and Adoption Center’s “Rescue Only” list. “The staff there works so hard every day and so do the volunteers but they need the community involvement.” Ellis said the Central Ohio area could easily use 100 more dog fosters.

She’s talking about dog fosters like Kristin Hayes. “I honestly just want to help dogs,” said Hayes.

After her dog passed away she decided she wanted to foster and help other families find their forever pet. Right now Hayes is fostering a pit bull mix named Oreo who would have a hard time being adopted in a shelter because she has heartworm. Hayes says despite the dogs diagnosis, she is a great companion and gives a lot of love. “She’s a kisser and a snuggler. She is the number one kisser and snuggler that I’ve had, and I’ve had some good ones.”

Hayes has had eight foster dogs and she hopes others will do the same. “if you love dogs, if you love helping, it’s not going to be a totally easy road but you will love it in the end.”

Dog fostering is free to the person who takes in the dog. Rescues cover all costs including medical expenses.

If you want more information on becoming a dog foster with one of the many dog rescues in the Central Ohio area, you can reach out to Soul Connections of Central Ohio via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SOULCONNECTIONSOFCENTRALOH/

or check out our weekly segment called Max’s Mission which features local rescues and adoptable dogs.