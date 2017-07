COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are responding to reports of protests at Sen. Rob Portman’s office in downtown Columbus.

Police are detaining several people.

The protesters were asking Portman to vote no on the Senate’s new health care bill that they say would take away coverage from those who have the most need.

