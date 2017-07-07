Son of fallen SWAT Officer Steven Smith graduating from Columbus Police Academy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The son of a fallen SWAT officer will graduate from the Columbus Police Academy Friday morning.

The ceremony is set to take place at 10am at the Division of Police Academy on Hague Avenue. In total, 47 men and women will graduate, including 31 new CPD officers, 14 from other local agencies and two Columbus Division of Fire arson investigators.

Among the new officers is a young man named Jessie Smith. Recruit Smith is the son of fallen CPD SWAT Officer Steven Smith, who was killed in a standoff last April in Clintonville.

Lincoln Rutledge, the man charged with killing Smith, was convicted recently by a Franklin County jury. That jury recommended Rutledge be sentenced to life in prison.

Recruit Smith will receive his father’s badge at Friday’s ceremony.

Also among the graduates is Recruit Gilbert Leffler, who graduated from the Academy in 1991 with the 78th class and retired in 2003. He’s now back for another round with the 127th recruit class, at nearly 53 years old. He holds the record for most push-ups by a recruit from his first stint at the Academy.