Sports Doc Minute: 5 Ways to Quickly Break Sports Slumps

The sport experience is full of ups and downs, but it is in the times of difficulty where athletes must battle back mentally in order to play their best.  When athletes compete below their previously established achievement levels over a period of time the poor play can sometimes be referred to as a sports slump.  The challenges athletes face is two-fold — first, playing consistently well enough to avoid slumps, and second developing the resiliency and skills needed to quickly break slumps as they occur.

To read more click here: 5 Ways to Quickly Break Sports Slumps

 

