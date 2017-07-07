Today in History: Sandra Day O’Connor nominated to be first female Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — In 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

O’Connor, 87, stepped down in 2006. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Pres. Barack Obama in 2009.

She now hears cases in the U.S. Court of Appeals, according to the official Supreme Court website.

Three other women followed in her footsteps: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nominated by Pres. Bill Clinton in 1993; Sonia Sotomayor, nominated by Obama in 2009, and Elena Kagan, nominated by Obama in 2010.