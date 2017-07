MARION, OH (WCMH) — A tornado warning has been issued for Marion and Crawford Counties as severe storms move through central Ohio.

NBC4’s Tara Lane says the radar indicated the possibility of some rotation. The storm is moving southeast at approximately 35 miles per hour.

No damage has been reported yet.

