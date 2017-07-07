Vice President Pence returning to Ohio for Republican fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence addresses supporters during a visit to discuss health care at a roundtable at Tendon Manufacturing in Bedford, Ohio, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP)

COLUMBUS (WDTN) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Columbus to be the featured speaker at the Ohio Republican Party state dinner.

The Vice President will be the keynote speaker at the fundraiser with Sen. Rob Portman as a featured guest.

It will be on July 22 at the Ohio Union on N. High Street.

Tickets for the dinner ranged between $35 for College Republican level, or up to $5,000 for Host level.

Pence was in Ohio at the end of June, when he visited a manufacturing company near Cleveland. That was Pence’s fourth visit to the state since taking office in January.

