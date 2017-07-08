Crews searching for missing kayaker after they were swept over falls on Hocking River

ATHENS CO. OH (WCMH) — The Athens County Emergency Management Agency says the Athens Fire Department is searching for a missing kayaker after multiple kayakers were swept over a water fall on the Hocking River.

It happened around 2:00pm Saturday. Emergency crews learned that 12 kayakers were in the Hocking River just above the Whites Mill waterfall. Six of them were able to get the riverbank before being swept over the falls but six were not.

Five of those swept over the falls were rescued but one kayaker is still missing.

The Athens Fire Department has started a search operation.

