Ben Gelber celebrates 37 years with NBC4, longest tenured Ohio meteorologist

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4’s Ben Gelber is celebrating 37 years with the station this weekend!

He debuted on NBC4 on the second Saturday of July, in 1980.

Gelber was fresh out of graduate school in meteorology when he joined what is now Storm Team 4.

Since then, Gelber has anchored during the Blizzard of April, 1987. He was live during the Columbus tornado of 2006, Hurricane Ike in 2008 and the Derecho of 2012 and many more major weather events in central Ohio.

He’s a favorite in the newsroom, on and off air!

“I love working with Ben! You can always count on him for the forecast and fun,” said Anchor Katie Ferrell.

He’s excited to celebrate 37 years, and more to come here at NBC4!

“The time goes fast, “said Gelber. “My first show, I was so nervous that I couldn’t stop shaking and wondered how I would get through a career in television.”

“Presenting the weather has changed dramatically with all the technological advances. I enjoy teaching youngsters, college students and sharing my passion for weather on NBC4!”

For a little nostalgic flavor, here’s the 1955 debut of “Here Comes the Ben Gelber”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s