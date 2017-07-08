Ben Gelber celebrates 37 years with NBC4, longest tenured Ohio meteorologist

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4’s Ben Gelber is celebrating 37 years with the station this weekend!

He debuted on NBC4 on the second Saturday of July, in 1980.

Gelber was fresh out of graduate school in meteorology when he joined what is now Storm Team 4.

Since then, Gelber has anchored during the Blizzard of April, 1987. He was live during the Columbus tornado of 2006, Hurricane Ike in 2008 and the Derecho of 2012 and many more major weather events in central Ohio.

He’s a favorite in the newsroom, on and off air!

“I love working with Ben! You can always count on him for the forecast and fun,” said Anchor Katie Ferrell.

He’s excited to celebrate 37 years, and more to come here at NBC4!

“The time goes fast, “said Gelber. “My first show, I was so nervous that I couldn’t stop shaking and wondered how I would get through a career in television.”

“Presenting the weather has changed dramatically with all the technological advances. I enjoy teaching youngsters, college students and sharing my passion for weather on NBC4!”

For a little nostalgic flavor, here’s the 1955 debut of “Here Comes the Ben Gelber”