DeSales senior helps lead summer football drills.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – DeSales senior Ty Van Fossen’s work ethic and dedication to summer drills stands an example to the young Stallion players. He wakes up early to attend every summer workout before most high school students even wake up during summer break.

“Some days it’s not the easiest thing because all your friends are hanging out at night and sleeping in,” said Van Fossen. However, Van Fossen knows the work the Stallions put in early every morning will pay off during the fourth quarter of games this upcoming season.

“It’s all about the tradition and the past here, and that’s how they got this place started with all the state championships that we’ve had,” said Van Fossen. Head coach Ryan Wiggins said, “He’s a great example for other kids… I think Ty’s done a nice job of buying into the tradition, and the history and watching some of the older guys that came before him.”

Van Fossen also credits his family for teaching him the principles of working hard to find success. His grandfather played football at Ohio State, his father played at Bowling Green.

“I was a farm boy when I was little and that’s where I learned that hard work and dedication that’s where you get your results,” said Van Fossen.

Now, he will follow in his family’s footsteps and play college football at the University of Cincinnati. However, he remains focused on his senior season at DeSales.

“Hit the weight room, and that’s where the big difference is, you got to be strong but that’s where leaders are born,” said Van Fossen.

‘He’s hardworking, he’s humble…if Ty can be himself and bring others along like him then you got a chance to be pretty good,” said Wiggins.

“Every time I walk out on the field, I’m just trying to be the best player and best teammate out there, you know that’s my number one goal and priority, and try and do anything I can do to help the team try and win this year,” said Van Fossen.