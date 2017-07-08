Four-year-old pulled from water at Alum Creek Beach

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware City Police Department says a four-year-old girl has been pulled from the water at the Alum Creek State Park Beach.

Crews responded to the area around 6:05pm.

Dispatchers confirm a four-year-old was pulled from the water and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Lewis Center.

The girl’s condition is unknown at this time.

