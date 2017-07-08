Licking Co. Sheriff warns residents of telephone scam

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is warning constituents about a telephone scam.

According to an email from Sheriff Randy Thorp, a telephone scam asking for donations for the sheriff’s office is targeting Licking County residents.

Thorp says the sheriff’s office is not soliciting funds over the telephone.

“If you get a phone call asking for a donation under the name of the Licking County Sheriff’s Office or Sgt. Carson, it is a scam,” Thorp wrote.

The Better Business Bureau says you can avoid becoming a victim of a scam by following these tips:

First and foremost, do not answer calls from numbers you do not recognize. If it’s a legitimate contact, they will leave a message. Even if a scammer leaves a message, this will give you time to think about what is being asked of you.

If you do answer and are asked questions that seem to be fishing for a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer, do not respond and hang up immediately.

For this scam, and all others, never give out any personal identifying information over the phone when you are not sure of the caller.

If you believe you may have fallen for this, contact your bank and credit card companies to flag your accounts. Check your account daily – the earlier you identify unauthorized charges on your accounts, the easier it will be to recover any lost money.

Write down the phone number of those callers violating the Do Not Call Registry and file a scam report with BBB Scam Tracker and the FTC’s Do Not Call List.

If you have questions or concerns about this or any other scam, call your BBB at 248.223.9400.