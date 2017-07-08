Licking Co. Sheriff warns residents of telephone scam

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is warning constituents about a telephone scam.
According to an email from Sheriff Randy Thorp, a telephone scam asking for donations for the sheriff’s office is targeting Licking County residents.
Thorp says the sheriff’s office is not soliciting funds over the telephone.
“If you get a phone call asking for a donation under the name of the Licking County Sheriff’s Office or Sgt. Carson, it is a scam,” Thorp wrote.
The Better Business Bureau says you can avoid becoming a victim of a scam by following these tips:
- First and foremost, do not answer calls from numbers you do not recognize. If it’s a legitimate contact, they will leave a message. Even if a scammer leaves a message, this will give you time to think about what is being asked of you.
- If you do answer and are asked questions that seem to be fishing for a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer, do not respond and hang up immediately.
- For this scam, and all others, never give out any personal identifying information over the phone when you are not sure of the caller.
- If you believe you may have fallen for this, contact your bank and credit card companies to flag your accounts. Check your account daily – the earlier you identify unauthorized charges on your accounts, the easier it will be to recover any lost money.
- Write down the phone number of those callers violating the Do Not Call Registry and file a scam report with BBB Scam Tracker and the FTC’s Do Not Call List.
- If you have questions or concerns about this or any other scam, call your BBB at 248.223.9400.