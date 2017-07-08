COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Columbus Police officers in the Franklinton area Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:43pm on the first block of Schultz Avenue in Columbus.

A woman told investigators she saw three kids throwing rocks at cars. According to police, the kids fled when the woman confronted him. The woman then went next door to tell her sister what happened, and the sister’s boyfriend, Kareem Ali Nadir Jones, 30, went to look for the kids.

According to Columbus Police, officers patrolling the area encountered Jones walking between cars. Officers said he was acting erratically and ignored several warnings when they tried to stop him.

Police say something happened that made the officers feel threatened and asked Jones repeatedly to get on the ground. Witnesses told investigators that Jones did not follow the officers’ orders. Both officers fired their weapons, striking Jones.

Jones was transported to Mount Carmel West in critical condition. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.