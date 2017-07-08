Man killed in crash on I-71

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man was killed in a crash on Interstate 71 Friday evening.

It happened around 8:56pm on the ramp from I-71 South to 11th Avenue, north of downtown Columbus.

According to police, a vehicle went off the ramp and into the woods after blowing a tire. The car struck a tree. The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 26th traffic-related fatality in Columbus this year.

