Officers in the police-involved shooting in Franklinton identified

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The officers in a police-involved shooting on Shultz Avenue have been identified.

Columbus Police say Officer Samuel James and Officer Marc Johnson were  involved in the shooting in Franklinton Friday evening.

James is a seven year veteran and Johnson has been with Columbus Police for four years.

The shooting happened around 5:43pm on Shultz Avenue.

Police say the officers were patrolling the area when they saw a man, identified as Kareem Ali Nadir Jones, walking between cars.

The officers say he was behaving erractically and ignored their warnings. Officers say they felt threatened and when Jones ignored their commands they fired shots.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team.

Jones remains in critical condition at Mount Carmel West Hospital, according to his family.

