OSP: Multiple people dead after plane crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., OH (WCMH) — The Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says multiple people are dead after a plane crash in Washington County, WTRF reports.

Officials got a call that a plane went missing mid-flight around 12pm.

The four-seater plane was found around 1pm north of Beverly, in Washington County.

The State Patrol reports they’re unsure how many were on board when the plane crashed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and FAA are investigating.

