Police: Facebook argument led to shooting death of Dayton teen

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Court documents related to the arrest of two men reveal details of what led to the shooting death of an Ohio teenager.

The documents detail the events leading up to the shooting death of Mackenna Kronenberger, 14, while inside her home on Morse Avenue in Dayton.

In the probable cause for the arrest of Jason Tidwell and Dylan Angel, the arresting officer wrote that Tidwell got into an argument Angle via Facebook Messenger. During that argument, the two agreed to meet and fight at Tidwell’s house.

The affidavit goes on to say the Angel told Tidwell if he went to the house he would, “shoot through the whole house.”

When Angel did arrive, he and Tidwell began fighting. Witnesses told investigators it appeared that Tidwell went inside and came back out with a handgun.

The documents say Tidwell then fired the gun at Angel from the driveway. Angel, who was near his car on the street, retrieved his own handgun and fired several shots toward the house and at Tidwell.

Most of those rounds, investigators say, went into the house, and at least one struck MacKenna Kronenberger, who was in her bedroom.

The two men are both in the Montgomery County Jail and face several charges, including murder and felonious assault.

Angel and Tidwell appeared in Dayton Municipal Court Friday and are next due in court July 14.

The judge set bail for $1 million.