Police investigating after man found dead in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car on the city’s southeast side.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of Crown Avenue around 7:07am Saturday after a boy called police saying that his father may be dead. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male inside a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

