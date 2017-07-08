Two arrested on DUI charges at Franklin County sobriety checkpoints

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested by the Franklin County DUI Task Force on drunk driving charges Friday night.

The sheriff’s office conducted two sobriety checkpoints in Columbus and Madison Township between 9pm and 1:30am. The first checkpoint was located at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Harbor Boulevard and the second was located on Refugee Road, just east of Hamilton Road.

A total of 199 vehicles were checked, with two drivers arrested for driving under the influence. Another two people were arrested on misdemeanor warrants.