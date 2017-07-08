PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Pickerington Police are investigating an attempted robbery that led to gunfire Saturday morning.

According to the Pickerington Police Department, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery in the Preston Trails neighborhood. Police say that a firearm was discharged during the course of the robbery, but the victim was not harmed. Officers immediately took one suspect into custody, and say that a preliminary investigation showed that some of the individuals involved knew each other.

A few hours later, a second incident occurred involving other suspects from the robbery in the Preston Trails neighborhood. Pickerington Police say shots were fired, but did not say whether anyone was injured. Officers say two suspects are in custody.

The incidents remain under investigation.

