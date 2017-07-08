U.S. Marshals announce most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest or indictment.

Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for discharging a firearm into a home. Brown is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Corey Brown

Corey Brown is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for violating the terms of his probation. Brown is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is around 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

Marshawn Hill

Marshawn Hill is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for improper handling of a firearm. Hill is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Vadim Lutskov

Vadim Lutskov is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for aggravated robbery. Lutskov is described as a white male with black hair and hazel eyes. He is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

