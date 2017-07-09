15-year-old grazed by bullet, marks fourth child shot in one week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a 15-year-old girl was grazed a bullet in the Hilltop early Sunday morning.

Police were patrolling the area on Belvidere Park when they heard multiple gunshots.

Officers circled the area and were stopped by residents that told police shots had been fired at their home.

A 15-year-old girl was treated at the scene and released to her mom.

The home was struck multiple times.

There is no suspect in the shooting at this time.

Police say this is the fourth child shot in the Columbus area this week.

Two children, a 2-year-old and an 8-year old were caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Wednesday and a 9-year-old girl was struck in the face with a stray bullet on July 4.