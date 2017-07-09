COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in north Columbus.

It happened around 9:18am Sunday at the intersection of North High Street and Graceland Boulevard. According to Columbus Police the child was riding a bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No other details were immediately available.

