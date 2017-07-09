Circus in Newark canceled after city official proposes circus ban

Published:
(Photo credit: Carson & Barnes Circus/Facebook)

NEWARK, OH(AP) — A central Ohio city official’s plan to seek a ban on circuses because of animal welfare concerns has led to the cancellation of scheduled circus performances in the community.

The Newark Advocate reports the Heath Moundbuilders Kiwanis Club had arranged to bring the Carson & Barnes Circus to Newark for six shows in August with some of the ticket proceeds earmarked for charitable causes.

The Kiwanis Club’s secretary says the organization has canceled the performances after Newark City Councilman Mark Fraizer said last month he intends to introduce legislation outlawing circuses in the city about 25 miles east of Columbus.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has accused the circus of abusing animals.

Managers of the Hugo, Oklahoma-based circus have denied any abuse.

