Columbus Police searching for endangered runaway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an endangered runaway.

According to police, Preston Evans, 12, was last seen in the area of South High Street and Williams Road on Saturday. Police said he ran away from his guardians at a strip mall.

Evans is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-feet tall and weighs around 90 pounds. He was wearing a light blue shirt, light gray shorts and neon green tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Evans’ whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.