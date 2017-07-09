Girl rescued from Alum Creek State Park Beach has died

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A little girl who was rescued from the water at Alum Creek State Park Beach Saturday has died.

Rescue crews responded to the area around 6:05pm Saturday on the report of a missing child possibly in the water. Emergency responders pulled the girl, 4, from the water. The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Lewis Center.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed that she died on Sunday. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.