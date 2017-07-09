Multiple people killed in southeast Ohio plane crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Multiple people are dead after a plane crash in southeast Ohio on Saturday, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say the plane went missing mid-flight around noon on Saturday. The four-seater plane was found around 1pm Saturday just north of Beverly in Washington County.

The Ohio State Patrol told NBC affiliate WTAP that the plane was headed from Indianapolis, Indiana to Parkersburg, West Virginia. Officials are unsure of how many people were on board when the plane crashed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.