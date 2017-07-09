Multiple people killed in southeast Ohio plane crash

By Published:
(Photo credit: WTAP)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Multiple people are dead after a plane crash in southeast Ohio on Saturday, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say the plane went missing mid-flight around noon on Saturday. The four-seater plane was found around 1pm Saturday just north of Beverly in Washington County.

The Ohio State Patrol told NBC affiliate WTAP that the plane was headed from Indianapolis, Indiana to Parkersburg, West Virginia. Officials are unsure of how many people were on board when the plane crashed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s