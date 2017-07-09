HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured.

It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot. One person died from their injuries.

Jim Love, the public information officer for Colerain Township Police, said that the victims were at a gender reveal party when the shooting happened. Neighbors said that the shooter fled the scene.

“As of right now, I do not know what instigated this,” Love told WLWT. “I do not know how this got started.”

Love confirmed that the victim who died was an adult. The other victims are being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“Hopefully there we can get some information and descriptions, all the information we need to be able to proceed and continue this investigation, hopefully get the people who did the shooting,” Love said.

