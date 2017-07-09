Police looking for robbery suspect after he pepper sprayed clerk, fled with handbags

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect after he used pepper spray on a store clerk and got away with two handbags.

It happened around 2:20pm on June 18. A person walked into the Fount Columbus Store on North High Street and looked at some of the merchandise.

After other customers left, the person sprayed the store clerk with pepper spray and fled the store with two handbags.

The suspect is described as a male, black between the ages of 35 and 45. He’s bald and missing teeth. He has a portrait tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.