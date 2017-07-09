Police searching for suspect after robbery at PNC bank in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for the suspect in a downtown bank robbery Saturday.

Around 4:57pm the man walked into the PNC bank on East Broad Street and showed the teller a note, demanding cash.

The teller complied and the man fled on foot.

He’s described as a male, black with a gray goatee. He’s bald and between the age of 50 and 60 years old. He was last wearing a blue and white golf shirt, black sunglasses, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police. at (614) 645-4665.