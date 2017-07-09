Rape suspect found fatally shot after Ohio police standoff

By Published: Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine if a rape suspect found dead in Ohio after a police standoff was fatally shot by officers or killed himself.

The standoff occurred Sunday morning in Akron. The suspect hasn’t been identified.

Akron police say officers responded around 4 a.m. to a report of a man raping a woman at gunpoint. Police later learned the woman had sent a text message that an acquaintance was trying to sexually assault her. The woman ran out of the home when officers arrived.

Police say the man shot at officers when they tried to enter the home and that officers returned fire.

Officers fired a chemical irritant into the house four hours into the standoff and found the man fatally shot.

Two officers have been placed on leave.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s