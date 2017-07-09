Search for missing kayaker resumes in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Search and recovery efforts resumed Sunday in Athens County after a kayaker went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, the middle-aged male kayaker has been missing since 2:07pm Saturday. The man and five other kayakers were on the Hocking River when they were swept over Whites Mills waterfall. Five of the kayakers were rescued by emergency responders or rescued themselves for the water.

Search and recovery efforts were suspended Saturday night after the water levels of the Hocking River were declared too high. Rescue crews resumed the search at 8am Sunday.

The search has been transferred to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

No information about the missing man’s identity has been released at this time.