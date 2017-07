DELAWARE CO. OH (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a sinkhole has closed a portion of East Powell Road in Orange Township.

The sinkhole was found Sunday evening in the area of 3322 East Powell Road.

It’s about five-feet-long and three-feet-deep.

The Sheriff’s Office says residents in the area can still access their homes but the road is closed in both directions west of Bale Keyon Road and east of Walker Wood Boulevard.