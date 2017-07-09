Suspect arrested after robbing 90-year-old man at gunpoint, crashing stolen vehicle

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man was arrested after he robbed an elderly man at gunpoint.

22-year-old Dwayne Bonner approached the unidentified 90-year-old man while he was sitting in his car around 9am Sunday.

Bonner pointed a gun at the man and demanded he get out of the vehicle. The man complied.

Bonner pushed the man to the ground and stole the car. Columbus Police officers found the car traveling on East Livingston Avenue.

Bonner jumped a curb and crashed through a small retaining wall. He came to a rest near a home on East Livingston Avenue and Remington Road.

Bonner fled on foot but was caught quickly.

Bonner admitted to robbing the elderly man. He was arrested.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s