Suspect arrested after robbing 90-year-old man at gunpoint, crashing stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man was arrested after he robbed an elderly man at gunpoint.

22-year-old Dwayne Bonner approached the unidentified 90-year-old man while he was sitting in his car around 9am Sunday.

Bonner pointed a gun at the man and demanded he get out of the vehicle. The man complied.

Bonner pushed the man to the ground and stole the car. Columbus Police officers found the car traveling on East Livingston Avenue.

Bonner jumped a curb and crashed through a small retaining wall. He came to a rest near a home on East Livingston Avenue and Remington Road.

Bonner fled on foot but was caught quickly.

Bonner admitted to robbing the elderly man. He was arrested.