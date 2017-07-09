Two hospitalized in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a west Columbus shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:01am on the 5400 block of Floral Circle South. According to Columbus Police, one person was transported in critical condition to Doctors West Hospital. Another person was taken to Mount Carmel West in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

