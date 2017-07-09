VIDEO: Alligator attack caught on camera

WARNING: Video above contains graphic content; viewer discretion is advised.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WFLA) — Video out of Mississippi shows an alligator attacking a man on a road.
The 10-foot-long alligator was found on the side of a road in southern Mississippi. Authorities were trying to relocate the reptile when it bit the man.
Authorities say the man did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and he is expected to make a full recovery.
According to the owner of the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch, alligator attacks are about as common as being struck by lightning.