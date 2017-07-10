90s Fest returning to Columbus featuring TLC

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Girl group TLC is headlining this year’s 90s Fest at Columbus Commons.

Along with TLC, Blackstreet, C+C Music Factory, 17th Floor and DJ Suga Ray are also expected to perform at the event, August 12 starting at 4pm.

TLC known for their songs “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls” consisted of singers Tionne Watkins, Rozonda Thomas and Lisa Lopes, who was killed in a car crash in April 2002.

Early bird tickets are currently on sale at Eventbrite.com and start at $25 for general admission and $55 for VIP.

Non-early bird tickets will cost you $30 for general admission and $65 for VIP.