911 calls reflect chaos from shooting at Ohio gender reveal party

CINCINNATI (AP) — Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio that caused the expectant mother to lose her baby.

WCPO-TV reports one caller told a dispatcher: “There’s a whole lot of people here shot.”

Colerain Township police say two gunmen opened fire Saturday night at a house party held to reveal the gender of a pregnant woman’s unborn child in the Cincinnati suburb.

One woman died, and eight people were injured. The slain woman was identified as 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana.

The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told local media she lost her baby — a boy — after being shot in the leg.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The gunmen fled. No arrests have been made.

Police Chief Mark Denney on Monday urged people in the community to come forward with any information that could help identify the culprits.

“Nothing is unimportant,” he told WLW radio. “It may be a piece of a puzzle to a bigger picture that we have.”

He said shooting victims have been cooperating. He also said a handgun was recovered from the home’s front yard, but it hadn’t been fired recently.

Some neighbors thought the gunfire noise was from leftover Fourth of July fireworks, the chief said.

He advised people in the neighborhood to take precautions, including keeping doors locked and calling police if they see suspicious activity.