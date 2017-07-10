COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony Orchestra has a new concertmaster.

“It’s very exciting. Very humbling and makes me feel very grateful to be given the opportunity,” said Joanna Frankel of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

Frankel was recently named concertmaster for the CSO, and she is the first woman to hold the title.

Frankel began studying violin at age of three and trained in New York at The Juilliard School. Her post-graduate work continued at Carnegie Hall before arriving in Columbus. She shares this advice for young girls who look up to her.

“I would say, don’t think of yourself as a woman. Think of yourself as a performer, as an artist, as an intellectual, as someone who is curious and always interested in learning, working hard. Don’t think of yourself as someone with limitation,” said Frankel.

As concertmaster, Frankel will be responsible for working closely with Music Director Rossen Milanov and the conducting staff. She will provide leadership and expertise within the violin section, and serve as a CSO spokesperson.

Frankel helps the CSO kick off an exciting new season this fall, and this summer you can catch the CSO at “Picnic with the Pops” at the Columbus Commons in downtown Columbus.