SARASOTA COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – Rescue crews are trying to reach a person who is in a scaffold that is dangling from the side of an 18-story condo complex in Sarasota County.

A Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson said the condo complex is in the 600 block of South Palm Avenue.

The scaffold is 140 feet high.

